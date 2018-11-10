Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Randy R. Skram, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 20, 1959, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Marlene (Elsner) Skram. Randy is survived by brothers, Steven (Peggy) Skram and Alan (Joanne) Skram; and sister, Staci Skram. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to Tellurian Inc. or to Yahara House in Randy’s name.

