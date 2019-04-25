RACINE / MADISON - Carol Ann (McNeill) Skorupan, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Racine on March 1, 1951. Carol graduated from Washington Park High School in 1969, and Purdue University in 1973. On Jan. 3, 1976, she married Richard Skorupan at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Racine.
Carol was extremely bright and had an incredible zest for life. She retired from the financial industry in Madison, working as a CPA, a financial planner and as a Realtor and broker. She was also very active in politics and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Carol was a world traveler, loved pontooning on Lake Mendota, playing golf, attending Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison and being in the company of her family; especially her husband and dogs, Coco and Max.
In addition to her husband, Richard Skorupan of Madison, Carol is survived by her sister, Barbara (Gary) Landa of Mount Pleasant; her nephew, Benjamin Landa of Racine; her niece, Lauren Landa of Bayview; and her stepfather, William Lewis of Racine. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell McNeill in 1980; and her mother, Josephine (nee Gilbert) McNeill-Lewis in 2006.
Family and friends are invited to meet at DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY on Sunday, April 28, 2019, for a visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 3 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Wustum Art Museum, the Racine Historical Society, NAMI Racine County and Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison.