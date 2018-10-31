MIDDLETON—Robert F. “Bob” Skoronski, an esteemed figure in sports, business and family, died Oct. 30, 2018, in Madison, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84. He was born in 1934 in Ansonia, Conn., second of the five children of Francis and Sophie Skowronski. To help feed the family, his father taught him to hunt, trap and fish. Those practical skills became pursuits that Bob loved his entire life. Bob attended Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield, Conn., often hitchhiking the 20 miles between home and school. He was recruited by numerous colleges, including Holy Cross, N.C. and Notre Dame. However, Bob chose Indiana University because IU offered his older brother Frank a football scholarship as well. Bob was a two-way starter for Indiana for three seasons, and was named a team captain and MVP. A Dean’s List student, he graduated with a business degree in 1956.
The Green Bay Packers picked Bob in the fifth round in 1956. Skoronski started at right tackle as a rookie. Early in that rookie season, Bob persuaded Ruth Ann Asher to leave school at IU and join him in Green Bay. They were married on Oct. 8, in Green Bay. They spent most of the next 62 years in Wisconsin, where they raised four children. Skoronski was one of just nine men to play all nine seasons of the Lombardi era in Green Bay. A regular his entire career, Skoronski played mostly at left tackle with a brief stint at center. He was part of five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 1966.
In film reviews, coaches graded him as the No. 1 or 2 lineman in nearly every season. Bart Starr often praised his blind-side protector, and pushed for Skoronski’s nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bob was never concerned about the lack of recognition; for him it was enough to know teammates relied on him and opponents respected him. Most important to him, Lombardi named him captain of the offense in 1964.
Football was only a part-time vocation, Bob put his business degree to work every off-season. He worked for Marathon Paper and then managed a class ring sales territory for Jostens. He helped design and sell the Packers’ first two Super Bowl rings.
Skoronski retired from the Packers following the 1968 season and took up the reins of two distribution businesses in Appleton. A portion of one of those companies remains in the family. He and his beloved uncle, Tony Roginel, opened a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in his hometown in Connecticut that is also still family-owned. He sold the second distribution business in 1990 and retired to pursue his lifelong love of hunting and fishing. Bob and Ruth Ann moved to the Madison area in 1996 and spent winters in Boca Grande, Fla.
An excellent public speaker, Skoronski gave motivational talks for most of his professional life. Bob made the acceptance speech on behalf of the charter class of the Indiana University Athletic Hall of Fame. He also was inducted into the Packers, State of Connecticut, Polish-American National Sports, and Fairfield Prep halls of fame.
Football and business accomplishments were the easily recognizable portions of his life, but to him nothing was more important than his family. He never missed a game, graduation or other event involving his children. He devoted himself completely to their happiness and success. He conveyed values and life lessons that will never be forgotten. His was a living example of hard work and bringing passion every day to every task whether it was in sports, school or business. Through his entire life no day was better spent than hunting or fishing or eating in the company of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; sons, Bob (Anne), Steve (Amy) and Ron (Jennifer) Skoronski; daughter, Patti Woodward (Tom); four grandchildren (Elizabeth, Robbie and Peter Skoronski and Tyler Woodward (Jill); and one great-grandchild, (Tucker Woodward). He also leaves behind sister, Judy LaMonico (Sam); and brothers, Gene and Ted Skowronski (Kandi).
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at the Mendota Mental Health Institute and Agrace HospiceCare for their hard work and devoted care.
Visitation will be at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances be made in the form of contributions to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
