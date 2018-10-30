MIDDLETON—Robert F. “Bob” Skoronski, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. There will be a visitation from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. A full obituary will be published when completed. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
