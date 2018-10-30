Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON—Robert F. “Bob” Skoronski, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. There will be a visitation from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. A full obituary will be published when completed. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Skoronski, Robert F. "Bob"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.