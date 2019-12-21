Skoien, Douglas James "Doug"

STOUGHTON - Douglas James “Doug” Skoien, age 64, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born on Jan. 18, 1955 in Stoughton to the late Truman and Mae (Twatchmann) Skoien. Doug loved to cook and was a baker most of his career. Gardening was another way Doug loved to spend his time.

Doug is survived by his brothers, Truman (Marcia) Skoien and Lester G. Skoien (Pat Bajwa); three nephews, Dan, Jeff and Mark; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service on Friday at the funeral home.

