STOUGHTON - William “Bill” Skinner, Jr. passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 Noon, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in the June 27, 2019, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590