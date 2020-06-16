Skindrud, William Arthur "Bill"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT HOREB / FRIENDSHIP - William Arthur "Bill" Skindrud, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Bill was born March 11, 1949, the son of Jerome and Alma (Martinson) Skindrud. Bill graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1967. Bill and Bonnie (Brink/Gullickson) were married Feb. 6, 1988, at Springdale Lutheran Church.

Bill worked at Wingra Stone Company as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the operating Engineers Local 139.

Bill loved living the "laid back life," sitting in his man cave enjoying his PBRs and doing Sudoku. He loved his campfires, and watching any Wisconsin sports teams. Bill enjoyed hosting his annual "Nailer Golf Outing" PGA (Pathetic Golfers Association) for over 20 years. He was a deer hunter and fisherman up until just a few years ago. Bill also loved his vacations with his wife, Bonnie. Anyone who knew Bill, knew his love for Bonnie. He was her strength through hard times and there to celebrate the many joyful occasions. They were each other's best friends and soul mates. The love of each other's lives.