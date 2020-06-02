Skiles, Randy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OREGON - Randy Skiles, age 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1952, to James and Deloris Skiles in Madison, Wis. Randy grew up in the Village of Monona where he graduated from Monona Grove High School.

Randy continued his education graduating from Marquette University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science, UCLA with a master's degree in Political Science, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He joined the State Bar of Wisconsin and served his entire career as a lawyer specializing in criminal and insurance law.

Randy traveled extensively making international treks each year to Europe or the Far East. He had a lifelong interest in studying ancient history and civilizations that drew him to the sites of great historical events of the ancient past. Randy is remembered for his enjoyment of motorcycling and mostly, for his love of dogs - always adopted from the Dane County Humane Society.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Skiles. He is survived by his father, James Skiles; his brothers, Steven (Marsha) Skiles, and Jeffrey (Barbara) Skiles; as well as niece and nephews, Kelly, Matthew, and James (JJ) Skiles.