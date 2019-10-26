VERONA - Deloris Skiles, age 92, passed away at Willow Pointe Memory Care, Verona, on Oct. 18, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1927 in St. Louis, Mo. to James and Louise McKenney and was united in marriage to James J. Skiles on Sept. 4, 1948 at Nazareth Evangelical Reformed Church of St. Louis.
Her 33 years of volunteer work included the Cub Scout den program, Monona Library, Mt. Horeb Wisconsin Folk Museum, and 20 years as a docent and shop volunteer at the Wisconsin Historical Museum.
Deloris’ interests included bird watching, nature walks, canoe-camping trips, mountain hiking, and winter skiing. Both Deloris and her husband, Jim, were licensed pilots and flew a single engine plane to several states including four trips to Alaska. She also enjoyed Elderhostel programs and foreign travel. Deloris appreciated the beauty of nature around her and, as an avid gardener, took pleasure in growing flowers.
She was a member of the Middleton Community Church UCC and was active with the Care Team Ministry and the Women’s Book Study group.
Deloris is survived by Jim, her husband of 71 years; and her sons, Steven (Marsha) Skiles, Randall Skiles, and Jeffrey (Barbara) Skiles; as well as her dear grandchildren, Kelly, Matthew, and James (JJ) Skiles.
Her family would like to acknowledge the loving care provided by Willow Pointe Memory Care and Heartland Hospice. Thank you for making Deloris’ final months full of peace and joy.
A memorial service will be held at Middleton Community Church UCC, 645 Schewe Road, Middleton at 11 a.m., Dec. 6, 2019 with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the International Crane Foundation, Baraboo, Wis.
“The capacity to care gives life its deepest meaning and significance” – Pablo Casals