LODI—Karen F. Skilbred, age 77, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 24, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Milton Franzl and Lillian (Gavlis) Franzl.
She is survived by her sons, Chris (Danielle Delalla) Skilbred and Justin Skilbred; grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Skilbred; her sister, Lynette (Bob) Clapp; nieces, Sheli and Jill; and three nephews, Tod, Ted and Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Carl Skilbred.
No funeral services will be held. Karen loved gardening and her local clubs. In memory of Karen, please plant a tree or flower in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201