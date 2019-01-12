ZHOKVA, Ukraine / SUN PRAIRIE—Vole Skibicky, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born on Nov. 22, 1922, and raised in Zhokva, Ukraine. He moved to the United States as an adult.
He is survived by his wife, Anna (Nogacz); and daughter, Vera (Kerry) Page, both of Sun Prairie, and daughter, Uliana Skibicky (Rich Polenska), of Pardeeville.
At his request, his body was donated for scientific research. Pending the return of his remains, the family will announce funeral plans at a later date.