Try 1 month for 99¢

ZHOKVA, Ukraine / SUN PRAIRIE—Vole Skibicky, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born on Nov. 22, 1922, and raised in Zhokva, Ukraine. He moved to the United States as an adult.

He is survived by his wife, Anna (Nogacz); and daughter, Vera (Kerry) Page, both of Sun Prairie, and daughter, Uliana Skibicky (Rich Polenska), of Pardeeville.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

At his request, his body was donated for scientific research. Pending the return of his remains, the family will announce funeral plans at a later date.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Skibicky, Vole
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.