Try 3 months for $3

LODI - Virginia Mae "Ginny" Skarda, age 93, of Lodi, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Provide online condolences at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St. 

(608) 592-3201

Celebrate
the life of: Skarda, Virginia Mae "Ginny"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.