LODI - Virginia Mae "Ginny" Skarda, age 93, of Lodi, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Provide online condolences at www.gundersonfh.com.
Recommended
Obituaries email signup
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Velma Hamilton, a trailblazer in Madison's civil rights and education communities who helped found the Madison chapter of the NAACP, died Thursday at the age of 99.
Funeral Homes
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.