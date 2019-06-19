COLUMBUS—Age 57, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a brave battle with glioblastoma. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ST JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Friends and family may gather at the church on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank Dr. Sanyal, Dr. Masciopinto, and all the staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s and Agrace HospiceCare who cared for her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Brain Tumor Society, https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/team/231720. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850