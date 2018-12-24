WATERLOO - Kenneth Skalitzky, 79, of Waterloo, passed into eternal life on Dec. 23, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, with his family by his side. Son of Carl Skalitzky and Grace Treder, he was born on March 30, 1939, at home in the Town of Waterloo. He married the love of his life, Lucille Deppe, over 58 years ago, on Sept. 17, 1960. They are the proud parents of Keri (Tal) Sellers, Kimm (Mike) Sarosi, Kurt (Beth), Kristin (Rick) Staehler and Kyle (Angela).
Above all, he valued faith, family, and farming. He was a member of St. Joseph (Holy Family) Parish all his life, serving on their building and maintenance committee and caring for St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery and school. He even attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School.
Some of his most cherished memories were made with family, and for their 50th wedding anniversary the entire clan celebrated in St. Simon's Island, Ga. All the holidays and birthdays were special occasions for family to gather. He thought the world of his 14 grandchildren.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends throughout his life, in addition to the occasional Friday night "fishing expedition" with his wife Lucille. He was dedicated to the land he loved and farmed with his sons, Kurt and Kyle, raising everything from dairy and beef cattle to mint and sod. His proudest endeavor was his mint farm operation in Rio and Waterloo. He farmed over 45 years with his brother, Dan. He was a man with unparalleled work ethic, farming until his final days on the Skalitzky Sod Farm and Skalitzky Drainage LLCs. He loved nothing more than to work side by side with his boys and mow sod.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Dan (Amy), Carol Breunig and Nancy Motl; and by his children; and grandchildren, Morgan (fiancé Jae Han) and Addison Hellenbrand; Sean Sellers; Ellery, Mason, and Mati Sarosi; Hans, Josef, and Sara Skalitzky; Maya, Ava, and Nia Staehler; and Wyatt and Westin Skalitzky.
Ken's immediate and large extended family fueled his joy each day, and his spirit of kinship will live on forever in our hearts. He possessed a strong faith and devotion to God rooted in love.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Drs. Danahy, Igic, Singer, and Meyers for their outstanding care over the many years. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Holy Family School in Waterloo or the Waterloo Fire & EMS Supporters, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at HOLY FAMILY PARISH - WATERLOO CAMPUS, with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. A Rosary Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. and visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. He will be buried at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.