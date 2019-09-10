COLUMBUS - Joseph E. Skalitzky age 75, passed on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home with his wife. Joe was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Watertown to Joseph and Bernadine (Haberman) Skalitzky. He graduated from Columbus High School and worked the family farm side-by-side with his father. He was employed at CalMeier garage as a master mechanic and used this skill and passion as part of the pit crew for Terry Sauer. Later, he delivered propane and knew everyone and every back road for miles. Joe instilled his hard work ethic and his integrity into his children. Joe married Florine “Mitzi” Kaul on July 12, 1975, in Columbus. He was a successful, hardworking dairy farmer. Joe was a good neighbor, businessman, and famous for his funny one-liners. In 1979, he and Mitzi purchased their own dairy farm on Hwy. 89, where they grew crops, raised cows and their close-knit family. Joe was always excited about the Skalitzky family deer camp and after retirement, enjoyed camping with Mitzi, his children, and many friends. He was a member of St. Jerome Church in Columbus. He leaves behind his wife, Mitzi of Columbus; three sons, Charles “Chuck” Grafton of Columbus, John David “JD” (Angie) Grafton of Beaver Dam, and Peter (Kelly) Grafton of Stoughton; three daughters, Paula Jo (Jason) Gross of Columbus, Bernadine "Deena" Skalitzky of Madison, and Andrea (Trevor) Boom of Cross Plains; twelve grandchildren, April, Corey, Amber, Hannah, Jacob, Brittany, Rebecca, Joseph, Emily, Andrew, Robert Joseph "RJ", and Cole; five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lilly, Loretta, Grayson, and Elliana; four sisters, Kathleen (Jerry) Andler of Columbus, Belva (Jack) Giunta of Marshall, Ruth Skalitzky of Columbus, and Ann (Chris) Kopmeier of Dodgeville; three brothers, Ronald, Michael, and Neil all of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Brummel and Joan Graf; two brothers, Gordon and Lawrence; and sister-in-law, Tierney Skalitzky. A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at Noon, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. There will be a meal to follow. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
