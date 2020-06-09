Skalet, Paul Jorgen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLACK EARTH — Paul Jorgen Skalet, age 81, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the UW Hospital. He was the beloved son of Mildred (Mickelson) and Jorgen Skalet, born on May 19, 1939, in the Township of Vermont. Paul lived and served in the Black Earth community his entire adult life.

Paul was involved in numerous civic capacities and served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was baptized and confirmed at Vermont Lutheran Church which he attended throughout his life. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. His car license stated, "Happiness is Being Norwegian."

He graduated in 1957 from Black Earth High School and attended St. Olaf College, class of 1961, where he sang in the Viking Choir. He started his 47 year career at Black Earth State Bank as cashier and retired as president in 2008. He was married to Joan Swacina in 1965 and together they raised two children, Erika Forseth and Trygve.

His many hobbies and interests included furniture refinishing, being an avid Elkhart Lake race car fan, playing banjo with The Bards, being a Vermont Lutheran Church choir member, downhill skiing, golfing, World War II history, Black Earth history, casino-ing and reading obituaries faithfully, enjoying the lives lived.