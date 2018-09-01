DEFOREST—Pearl Verna Skael, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Serenity Homes in Deforest. She was born Nov. 13, 1922, in Centuria, Wis. She grew up and attended school in Eagle River. Pearl was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 1, 1940. She was united in marriage to Joesph Skael on Jan. 17, 1948. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2005. Pearl was associated with the Baraboo Congregation for many years. In 2009, she moved to Madison and associated with the East Madison Congregation. She loved spending time helping others learn about the Bible. In 1968, Joe and Pearl purchased the Little Cedar Motel which the family operated until 1994. Pearl enjoyed playing cards with friends and had a great sense of humor.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Paul); her son, Daniel (Sarah). She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Alma Kelly; sisters, Hazel Thomas and Opal Decker; and her brother, William Kelly.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Serenity Homes and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Pearl during her stay.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at EAST MADISON KINGDOM HALL, 5475 Portage Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to visit after 1 p.m. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo is assisting the family.