STOUGHTON—Thelma Lucille “Toots” Skaar, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Sunset Ridge home in Jefferson. Toots was born June 8, 1929, in Stoughton, to the late Bennie and Josephine (Showers) Thompson. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. Thelma married Robert Skaar, on Aug. 28, 1948. She lived in rural Cottage Grove and Cambridge areas for many years, where she was employed at Melster’s Candy Company in Cambridge, and at Graber’s in Middleton. She retired and moved back to the Stoughton area.
She enjoyed her many trips, quilting projects and puzzles. Thelma is a member of the Dane County American Legion Auxiliary. Thelma loved spending time with her family, and was proud of all of them. She was a kind and giving person, who always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.
Thelma is survived by her son, Steven (Gail) Skaar; two grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Phelps and Adam (Lori) Skaar; four grandchildren, Nyssa and Taryn Phelps, and Ethan and Joe Skaar; sister-in-law, Joan Thompson; and is further survived by nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; daughter, Sylvia; her brothers, James, Marvin, Stanley and Randall; her sister, Eva; and baby sister, Margaret.
A private memorial service was held for Thelma. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
