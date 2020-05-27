Skaar, John M.

ARLINGTON - John M. Skaar, age 90, of Arlington, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. John was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Madison, Wis. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served 21 years, including active duty in both Korea and Vietnam. He earned several prestigious awards, including the Purple Heart for being wounded in combat in Vietnam. After retiring from the military, John worked for 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service.
Being physically active and fit was very important to John and he got plenty of opportunity to continue that lifestyle after his time in the military. He settled in Poynette, Wis., at that point with his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Gerlinda Skaar. They enjoyed running their farm "on the side," growing corn, alfalfa, soybeans and raising beef cattle. Hunting, fishing, boating and waterskiing were all activities he enjoyed regularly. It should be noted he could still waterski and do pushups "with a clap" well into his 50's. He also maintained a regular workout regimen through his 80's - an amazing man!
His greatest gift was his strong and steady role as husband, father and mentor to many. He struck a perfect balance between being a consistent, disciplined role model with having a keen awareness of when to be caring and gentle. All that knew him revered and adored these qualities. It was truly a privilege to have him in your life. Words cannot do him justice.
He is survived by his wife, Gerlinda; five children, John Jr., Charlotte, Bryan, Patrick and Erik; his brother, Leroy; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, John Sr.; his mother, Mable (Severson) Skaar; daughter, Debra; and six siblings.
Funeral arrangements are being attended to by immediate family. There will be a gathering to honor him in the near future as conditions allow. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
