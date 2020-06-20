Skaar, James "Jim, Jimmy"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COTTAGE GROVE - On July 18, 2020, Jim Skaar, 85, went to heaven and joined his loving wife, Nola. Jim passed away at the home he had lived in most of his life surrounded by family. Jim was born on Dec. 1, 1934. He is the son of Neli and Myrtle Skaar.

Jim farmed for over 60 years with his wife Nola and son Punky. Jim worked hard his entire life on the farm--milking cows, raising tobacco and other crops and picking stones with the skidster until the time of his passing. Jim was one of the pioneers of tractor pulling. He began pulling in the 1960s with the stone boat and into the 1980s pulling the automatic weight transfer sled--the Luedtke Eliminato. He was a past president of the WTPA and won multiple pulling championships. Through tractor pulling, Jim made many life-long friends. He continued to enjoy tractor pulling by watching his son and being a member of the Screamin' Norwegian pulling team.