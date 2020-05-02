Sitter, Daniel R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Daniel R. Sitter passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on March 6, 1958; the youngest son of Tom and Lois Sitter. Dan attended Custer H.S. and graduated from UWM with a B.A. in Political Science in 1981. After working several years at GMAC, Dan held several positions at Toyota Financial Services in Torrance, CA, as a Field Services Operations Manager, and TFS Commercial Finance Process & Planning Manager, and International Special Projects Manager.

He was a kind and gentle soul with a wicked sense of humor. He was well traveled, a voracious reader, and a film aficionado. He had an exceptional talent for writing. He entertained friends and family with deadpan humor ala S. J. Perelman and Ambrose Bierce. He was quiet about his generosity to charitable causes. He loved to paint abstract acrylics when he wasn’t watching the Packers or Brewers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois, and his lovable smelly puppy, Kaylee. He is survived by his father, Tom; sisters, Susan (Patrick Murphy), Kathy, Mary (Bob Striegel), Monica (Woody Kneppreth); brother, Stephen (Sharon); nieces, nephews; many other relatives, and good friend Glenn O’Bright.

He was loved and will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories of Daniel at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Services 5801 Highway 51, McFarland (608) 838-0655

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Sitter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.