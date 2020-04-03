Sisson, Carolyn Ann Weber

BELLEVILLE/LOCUST GROVE, VA. - Carolyn Ann Weber Sisson, 88, of Belleville, Wis./Locust Grove, Va. passed away on March 27, 2020. Born in Madison, Wis., Carolyn was the third child of Bertel and Winifred (Pearce) Weber. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth "Ken" Sisson; her parents; her brother, Bertel, and sister, Joyce; a granddaughter, Erin Ann; as well as her grandparents, aunts and uncles, two nephews and a niece. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce and her spouse, Linda Hurff of Locust Grove, Va.; her son, Gordon and his wife, Gwen (Reilly) of Kildeer, Ill.; three grandchildren, Nathan Reilly (Sarah) Sisson of Tacoma, Wash., Brian Kenneth Sisson of Stevens Point, Wis., and Casey Sisson Bouska (Nate) of Edgerton, Wis.; one great-grandchild, Erin Reilly Sisson of Tacoma, Wash.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends. More details at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com/obits.