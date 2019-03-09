MADISON - Pauline M. Sinkule, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital after a lengthy illness. Pauline, who lived at Oakwood Village East, was born in Hillsboro, Wis., on April 17, 1931, to Wencil and Martha (Wopat) Sinkule. She grew up in Hillsboro and maintained fond memories of her life there.
Pauline taught music for more than 35 years in the Madison Metropolitan School District, mostly at Frank Allis Elementary School. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, a member of the Madison Knitter's Guild, and a long-standing member of the educational sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma. She thoroughly enjoyed classical music and energetic political discussions.
Pauline is survived by her life-long friends, Mary and Mark Hendrickson, Lindsey and Ryan Tafs and Danielle and Mike Sopko. She was preceded in death by her parents; and friend, Ruby Grossman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at MOUNT VERNON CEMETERY, Hillsboro, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Special thank you to the nursing staff of the 8th floor at Meriter Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.