MARBLE HILL, Mo. / WOODLAND PARK, Colo.—Maj. Daniel G. Singleton, 62, of Marble Hill, Mo., and a longtime resident of Woodland Park, Colo., died June 24, 2018, in Marble Hill, Mo. Dan was born Sept. 16, 1956, in Madison, Wis., the son of Stanley Dale Singleton and Betty Denner Singleton. He grew up in Middleton and graduated from Middleton High School in 1973, and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Maj. Singleton retired from the U.S. Army. He was a Bradley expert and a Ranger.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan (Tom) Binnie, Judy (Bill) Robertson, Joyce (Dave) Kuhn and Julie (Jeff) Sar; brother, Mark Denner; nieces, Cheyenne Binnie, Sierra Binnie and Jennifer (Mike) Casper; nephews, Bill Grunert, Eric Kraske, John Denner and Paul Denner; sister-in-law, Frances Denner; and his fiancée, Sarah P. Reddoch. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a brother, Gary Denner; and a sister-in-law, Margie Denner.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the AVALON, CEMETERY, Avalon, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation’s JAKES program or a military related program of the donor’s choice, and may be left at or mailed to the Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
