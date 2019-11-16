WATERTOWN - Phillip R. Singletary, son of Ivan and Kay Singletary, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Watertown, Wis. Phil was born in Madison on March 15, 1935.
He graduated from high school in Elroy, Wis. and attended UW-Madison.
Phil married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette (Gamerdinger) on June 4, 1955. They have four children; Scott (Judy) Singletary of Sun Prairie, Laurel (Dan) Finger of Clyman, Lisa (Tim) Claas of Watertown and Paul Singletary.
In 1953, he started working for the Chicago & Northwestern railroad as a signal maintainer. He became highly involved in the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, holding multiple local and national positions in the Union. Phil worked as a signalman until 1989 and then took a full-time position with the Union, retiring in 1997.
Phil was a volunteer fireman in Clyman, Wis., for 38 years, holding several offices within the organization.
He was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Phil was an avid Packer and UW Badger fan. The highlight of his sports viewing was attending the Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field in 1967 with his brother John.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his four children, his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandkids. He is further survived by his brothers John and Keith (Charolette) and his sister-in-law Barb Hartwig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dick and his wife Donna Rae, Bill and his wife Rita, his brother John's wife, Rose, and his sister Donna.
Phil's funeral will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St, Watertown, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Visitation begins at Good Shepherd at 9:00 am and the service will commence at 10:30. Pastor Richard Thompson will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Stained Glass Window Fund or any charity of your choice