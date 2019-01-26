WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - After a lifetime of traveling, adventure seeking and collecting vintage sports cars, Terry Singer died Jan. 20, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla., following a short hospital stay related to dementia, he was 82.
Mr. Singer loved to recount his youth in California. When Terry was a teen, his father sold his pharmacy and bought a Pear ranch in El Dorado County. Terry learned to ride a palomino, fix tractors, and help with the harvest, graduating from Placer High School in Auburn, Calif. in 1954. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and left as a corporal in 1957.
He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1961. He married Marilyn L. Erickson, and earned a Master's in International Business in 1962 from Thunderbird in Scottsdale, Ariz.
His first job was with Cummins, which sent Terry and Marilyn to Lisbon, Portugal. Their son, Scott Frederick Singer, was born there in 1965. After Lisbon they moved to Brussels and then Chicago. There, his daughter Stacey Lynn Singer was born, in 1968. After six years the family moved to Monona, where Terry worked for many years for Madison Kipp Corp.
Terry loved to recount (and embellish) his international adventures, including joining a trade mission to the USSR, where he sang the Marine Corps hymn in Red Square. Camping near the Grand Canyon.
Terry met his future second wife, Susan Pieszchala, in 1997, the two were married in Quepos, Costa Rica. After leaving Madison Kipp, Terry retired in White Bear Lake, Minn.
Terry is survived by his wife, Susan; his former wife, Marilyn; his sister, Bonnie Connich; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kimberly Sharpe Singer of Mahtomedi, Minn.; grandchildren, Matthew Singer and Rachael Singer; and also by Stacey Singer DeLoye and her husband Michael DeLoye of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and grandsons, James and Thomas DeLoye.
Terry preferred a party, to a funeral, so one is being planned for Road America in Elkhart Lake in the summer of 2019.