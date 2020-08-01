Singer, Lt. Col. Stewart Mitchell

SUN PRAIRIE/OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Lt. Col. Stewart Mitchell Singer of the U.S. Air Force, a resident of Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care, died on Nov. 29, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 92.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, he graduated from West Tech High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. He received a Fleet Appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in 1947 and graduated in 1951, taking his commission in the U.S. Air Force.
His Air Force career was spent mainly in the fields of Communications and Electronics. His assignments took him and his family to all parts of the United States, as well as five years in the far east (Korea and Japan), and to Bogota, Colombia, for three years. He retired in 1972 after 27 years of service to his country. Among his military decorations are the Korean War Medal with three Battle Stars, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Distinguished Service Medal.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Naval Academy and, subsequently, a Master of Science degree from Stanford University in Industrial Engineering, and a Master of Arts degree in education from the University of Wisconsin.
After his retirement he taught in Madison, Wis., public school for 15 years. He spent the remainder of his retirement at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. There he had more than 4000 hours and 25 years as a volunteer at Lake Regional Health System, and he also volunteered one day a week at the School of the Osage Elementary School for 15 years. He was a certified Massage Therapist and worked at that part-time for 13 years. He was also an active member of the Lake Ozark Rotary Club.
His hobbies were golfing, fishing and physical fitness. He was an active member of Lake Ozark Christian Church and a lay speaker. He was a past member of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church in Osage Beach, Mo. He was a regular blood donor and had donated over 20 gallons of blood.
Marian, his beloved wife for almost 60 years, passed away in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen; his siblings, Richard, John and Willianna; and his parents. He is survived by three sons: Lawrence (Bobbie) of Baldwin, Fla.; Richard (Pam) of Madison, Wis.; and Thomas of LaCrosse, Wis.
