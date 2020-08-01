Singer, Lt. Col. Stewart Mitchell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE/OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Lt. Col. Stewart Mitchell Singer of the U.S. Air Force, a resident of Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care, died on Nov. 29, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 92.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, he graduated from West Tech High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. He received a Fleet Appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in 1947 and graduated in 1951, taking his commission in the U.S. Air Force.

His Air Force career was spent mainly in the fields of Communications and Electronics. His assignments took him and his family to all parts of the United States, as well as five years in the far east (Korea and Japan), and to Bogota, Colombia, for three years. He retired in 1972 after 27 years of service to his country. Among his military decorations are the Korean War Medal with three Battle Stars, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, and the Distinguished Service Medal.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Naval Academy and, subsequently, a Master of Science degree from Stanford University in Industrial Engineering, and a Master of Arts degree in education from the University of Wisconsin.