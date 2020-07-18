Singer, Lois Joy (Borenstein)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Lois Joy (Borenstein) Singer, 80, passed away on July 12, 2020, in Oceanside, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Tillie Borenstein; and her brother, Lloyd. Lois was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Madison, Wis. She grew up on the east side close to her father's store, Borenstein's Clothing and Shoes, on Schenk's Corner. Eventually, her family moved to Nakoma, where she graduated from West High. After attending UW-Madison, Lois sailed to Europe, where she married the love of her life, Allan Singer. A year later, Lois and Allan returned to Madison, and spent the next 20 years creating a wonderful life and raising their two daughters. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her many relatives. Lois was an active member of the sisterhood at Temple Beth El. She enjoyed her weekly Mah Jongg games with "the girls." Her pride and joy was operating her bath boutique, "Pamper Your Bath," until the family moved to California in 1979. She enjoyed several positions as a Sales Rep., traveling Northern California. She was thrilled to be living just outside of San Francisco. Lois was also a wonderful artist. She was known for her vibrant wardrobe, and her favorite saying was "life is too short to wear beige." She spent years drawing, painting, and making dichroic glass jewelry, which she sold at the Oceanside Museum of Art when she and Allan moved to Southern California in 2005. Lois battled MS for 40 years, but never let it get her down. Her positive attitude was admired by her many friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Allan Singer, and her two daughters, Leesa and Barri. She will be greatly missed and admired for the love she gave her family, her sense of humor, spark for adventure and a genuine ability to tell a story and make you laugh. Funeral services were held at MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY.