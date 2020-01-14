Sines, Samuel A. "Sam” “Skip”

OREGON - Samuel A. "Skip" Sines, age 82, of Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 30, 1937, in Portage, the son of Samuel and Velma (Lafler) Sines.
Sam met his future wife, Beverly Churchill while attending Portage High School. They were married on Feb 12, 1955, and were blessed with a loving family of seven children. Sam worked hard to provide for his family and was employed as a semi driver with Schoep's Ice Cream for 35 years. After retiring, Sam had more time to work in his garden, bake cookies, travel, watch his Badgers and Packers, and spend precious time with his family.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly; children, S. Keith Sines, Luanne (Mike) Dawson, Cheryl Sutter, Kathy (Gary) Meyer, Dan (Pam) Sines, Kevin (Linda) Sines and Pam (Chris Hoskins) Sines; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Myers, Lura Gessner and Charlotte (Chuck) Walker; brother, Lonnie "Butch" (Dawn) Sines; three brothers-in-law, Don Barton, Keith (Kathy) Churchill and Lyle Churchill; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Karen Sines; son-in-law, Ken Sutter; sister, Carol Barton; four brothers-in-law, Dale Williams, Arlen Myers, Dick Gessner and Armin Steifner; and sister-in-law, Sharon Churchill.
A funeral Service will be held at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Rd., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, with the Rev. Eric Bakken presiding. Burial will be held at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Wisconsin Chapter or Agrace HospiceCare.
A special thank you for the excellent care Sam received from our neighbors, staff at Meriter Hospital, Oakwood East and Agrace HospiceCare, and Dr. Doug and Ellen Kratz and Dr. Heifner. We truly appreciate all these special people who helped to make this journey a little more bearable. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
