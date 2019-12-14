Sinaiko, Rita (Wolf)

SARASOTA, FLA. - Feb 18, 1930 – Dec 10, 2019
Rita Wolf Sinaiko, 89, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 18, 1930, to Herman and Jessie Wolf. She attended University of Miami, and graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1951. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Temple Beth El Sisterhood, and University Women, Madison, Wis. She was also a Docent at Chazen Museum of Art (formerly Elvehjem Museum of Art); volunteered in Sarasota at The Exchange (formerly Women’s Exchange), and Siesta Key Beach Patrol. In addition, she enjoyed tennis, golf, Mah-jongg, and Bridge.
Rita is survived by her three daughters, Amy Kay Sinaiko, Ellen Hope Sinaiko, and Sara Ann Sinaiko. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Philip Sinaiko, Md.; parents; and brother, Joseph Wolf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Temple Beth Israel, Longboat Key, Fla. In June 2020, there will be a graveside service for Rita in Madison, Wis. at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Rd., Longboat Key, FL 34228; and Fair Food Program, 330 S Pineapple Ave., Ste. 201, Sarasota, FL 34236 or at www.FairFoodProgram.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.