Sinaiko, Rita (Wolf)

Rita Wolf Sinaiko, 89, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 18, 1930, to Herman and Jessie Wolf. She attended University of Miami, and graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1951. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Temple Beth El Sisterhood, and University Women, Madison, Wis. She was also a Docent at Chazen Museum of Art (formerly Elvehjem Museum of Art); volunteered in Sarasota at The Exchange (formerly Women’s Exchange), and Siesta Key Beach Patrol. In addition, she enjoyed tennis, golf, Mah-jongg, and Bridge.