COTTAGE GROVE—Jeffrey William Simpson, age 53, of Cottage Grove, beloved husband, father, brother, son, caring friend to all, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born on June 19, 1966, in Beloit, Wis., the son of Richard and Sandra (Fornecker) Simpson. In June 1969, his mother married his step-father, John C. Ryan, when they moved onto John’s family farm in Newark, Wis. Jeff graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville in 1984. He continued his studies at Beloit College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a certification in Secondary Education. At Beloit College, Jeff played baseball and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, maintaining lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers.
Jeff married his best friend and the love of his life, Deb Farrar, on Sept. 25, 1999. Jeff and Deb were blessed with two children, Luka (16) and Kennedy (13).
Following college, Jeff worked in sales, with 15 years of his career at New Balance. Throughout his life, Jeff identified with and fought tenaciously for the underdog. He also aspired to leave the world a better place. He proudly served on the Monona Grove School Board since 2012 and was an active political blogger, most recently for Cognitive Dissidence.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Deb Farrar-Simpson; children, Luka Simpson, Kennedy Simpson and Zach (Janna) Schultzhaus; God Child, Jacquita Wilder; two sisters, Shannon (Rick Brockwell) Ryan and Johna (Dan Moore) Ryan; brother, Larry (Martha) Ryan; parents-in-law, Daniel and Kathleen Farrar; sister-in-law, Kristine (James) Mazzuca; step-children, Brandon and Brooklyn; and devoted dog, Rosie. Jeff is also survived by many aunts and uncles, and an abundance of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard S. Simpson; step-father, John C. Ryan; and on July 31, 2019, his mother, Sandra M. Ryan.
Jeff’s family would like to thank his team at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, the supportive friends through Gilda’s Club and Camp Kesem, and the multitude of friends who provided support throughout Jeff’s cancer journey. Their many acts of kindness and care were a true blessing.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. A reception will immediately follow at the church with an opportunity to visit with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda’s Club of Madison and Camp Kesem UW-Madison.
Jeff will remain in our hearts forever, until we meet again! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
