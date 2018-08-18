Try 1 month for 99¢

BROOKFIELD—Marie V. Simonson passed into eternal life on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at age 89, surrounded by family. She is a loving sister, of Shirley Amport; dear aunt, of Dennis Simonson, Di Ann and husband, Barry Lawson, Carl and wife, and Patti Amport. She is further survived by great nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Valeria Simonson; brother, Vernon Simonson; sister-in-law, Ione Simonson Peschl; brother-in-law, Walter Amport; and nephew, John Amport.

Marie worked many years as a secretary at Ohio Chemical Company, A&P and for Milwaukee County. She was a member of FFGM and the Suburban Women’s Club of Wauwatosa. Marie enjoyed traveling to many different places.

A memorial gathering will be at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with the memorial service at 3 p.m. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church is appreciated.

