MIDDLETON - Dolores M. (Laufenberg) Simon, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Martin's Cemetery at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, and again at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday.
A full obituary will be placed in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.