CORNING, N.Y.—Christine Lenette Simms, age 63, of Corning, N.Y. passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. Christine was born July 26, 1955, to Hazel Ingrid Johnson and Arnold J. Hade. She lived in Rio, Wis., Madison, Wis., Stevens Point, Wis., and Corning, N.Y. Christine was a 1973 graduate of Rio High School, Rio, Wis. She had worked as a labor negotiator for Electronic Data Systems in Madison, Wis., and as a case worker for Travel Guard International in Stevens Point, Wis.
Christine is survived by her husband, Paul Simms; son, Aaron (Beth) Hade; grandsons, Brayden and Tanner Hade; brother, Weston (Trisha) Hade; and nieces, Sarah and Rebekah Hade. Christine was predeceased by her parents, Ingrid and Arnold J. Hade.
Contributions in Christine’s memory may be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com for the Christine’s family.