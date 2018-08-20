Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY... .SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO DEPOSIT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER PARTS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT. PARTS OF WEST MADISON HAS RECEIVED BETWEEN 2 AND 5 INCHES OF RAINFALL SO FAR. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS EVENING FOR THIS AREA. ELSEWHERE, A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT, POSSIBLY LASTING INTO INTO TUESDAY MORNING OVER SOUTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SEVERAL INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN MAY FALL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THIS TIME. FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS OR AREAS THAT RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. * UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT. 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&