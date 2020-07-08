Simkowski, Jeremy James

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE, Ill. - Jeremy James Simkowski, age 46, of Yorkville, Ill., passed away unexpectedly as a result of an auto accident on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on Jan. 25, 1974, in Cudahy, Wis., the son of Donald and Judith (Danen) Simkowski.

Jeremy was a lover of bikes, cars and his three boys. As the Senior Vice President of Operations at MacNeil Automotive - WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, Ill. he merged his enthusiasm for all things automotive with his engineering perfectionism. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his three sons, Sebastian, Tristan, and Declan Simkowski of Plainfield, Ill.; his father, Donald Simkowski of Colo.; his mother, Judith Nackers of Madison, Wis.; his three brothers, Sid (Caroline) Simkowski of Versailles, Ky., Steve (Kirstin) Nackers of Madison, Wis., and Chris (Jen) Nackers of Madison, Wis.; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Simkowski; his step-grandparents, Leo and Alice Nackers; one niece and one nephew; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his step-father, Gregory Nackers, his paternal grandfather, Leonard Simkowski; and his maternal grandparents, Norbert and Margaret Danen.