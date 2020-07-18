Sime, Claude I.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE — Claude I. Sime, Jr., 87, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away peacefully with his wife, Pat, by his side on July 12, 2020.

Claude, was born May 12, 1933, to Claude and Estelle Sime and graduated from Freeport High School in 1951. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Illinois. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1959 from the University of Chicago and his Certificate of Orthodontics in 1967.

Claude practiced orthodontics in the Madison/Waunakee area for 47 years. During his career he was very active in the dental profession, serving as president of the Dane County Dental Society, Wisconsin Dental Association, Wisconsin Society of Orthodontists, Midwest Society of Orthodontics, and Fellow in the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He was also a supporter of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame, and a member of Rotary Club of West Madison and Trout Unlimited.

Passionate about many outdoor activities, Claude enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, canoeing, boating, camping, grouse hunting and family road trips. He enjoyed the beauty of the Chippewa Flowage with Pat at their lake home near Hayward. In addition Claude was a private pilot, sports car enthusiast and a railroad buff. There isn't a marina, airport or train depot in Wisconsin that Claude hadn't visited.