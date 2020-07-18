Sime, Claude I.

WAUNAKEE — Claude I. Sime, Jr., 87, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away peacefully with his wife, Pat, by his side on July 12, 2020.
Claude, was born May 12, 1933, to Claude and Estelle Sime and graduated from Freeport High School in 1951. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Illinois. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1959 from the University of Chicago and his Certificate of Orthodontics in 1967.
Claude practiced orthodontics in the Madison/Waunakee area for 47 years. During his career he was very active in the dental profession, serving as president of the Dane County Dental Society, Wisconsin Dental Association, Wisconsin Society of Orthodontists, Midwest Society of Orthodontics, and Fellow in the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He was also a supporter of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame, and a member of Rotary Club of West Madison and Trout Unlimited.
Passionate about many outdoor activities, Claude enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, canoeing, boating, camping, grouse hunting and family road trips. He enjoyed the beauty of the Chippewa Flowage with Pat at their lake home near Hayward. In addition Claude was a private pilot, sports car enthusiast and a railroad buff. There isn't a marina, airport or train depot in Wisconsin that Claude hadn't visited.
With his firm handshake and wry sense of humor, people were drawn to Claude. He had a unique ability to relate to anyone without regard to generational bounds or life interests because he could always find common ground.
In addition to Pat, his wife of 29 years, Claude will be deeply missed by his five children: Jeffrey (Kim), Lianne (Jeff) Schmidt, Sharon Sime, Dianne (Andrew) Villaume, and Leslie (Jim) Olson.
He is further survived by six loving grandchildren: Zachary (Kim) Schmidt, Margaret (Bill) Mitten, Kendall (Scott Galpen) Schmidt, Andrew Villaume, Catherine and Jessica Olson, one great-grandson August Schmidt, and the mother of his children, Geraldine (Smith) Sime.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the compassionate staff at Home Again Waunakee, and the team of professionals from Heartland Hospice.
A private celebration of life will be held with his immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Claude's name to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or Rotary Club of Madison West.
