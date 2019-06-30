Simdon, Annie, WHITEWATER, 89, passed away June 27, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Services, Whitewater, Wis.
She was born June 5, 1930, in Long Grove, Ill., to Herman and Hulda (Sell) Gehl.
On August 15, 1992, Annie married Harvey Simdon, Sr., at the London Moravian Church in London, Wis.; where they were church members. They shared a home in Marshall for 16 years, before moving to Cambridge in 2006. She had been a resident of Fairhaven Senior Services for the past 5 years.
Annie worked as a cook for the Marshall School District in Marshall, Wis. She also enjoyed her time working with two different banks, in Fort Atkinson and Madison. Upon retirement she began working at LSJ Sportswear, in Deerfield. Annie enjoyed gardening and walking.
She is survived by her children Donna (Jeff Menuey) Rowland of Cooke City, Mont.; Sam Rowland of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; Oral (Denise Sarantakis) Rowland of Whitewater, and Kaye (Aaron) Marty of Brown Deer. She is also survived by her husband's children Harvey "Dooner" (Barbara) Simdon, Jr. of Jefferson, Wis., Tammy (Mike) Dain of Cambridge, Donna Brandt of Cambridge and Amy (Bob) Kilburg of Oregon. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan Simdon of Lake Mills and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey, her brothers Lawrence, Wilbur and Wesley Gehl, sister Lorraine Engel and sister-in-law Helen Gehl.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 550 North Newcomb Street, Whitewater, Wis., with burial to follow at South Koshkonong Cemetery. Visitation to start at 10 a.m.
NITARDY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family