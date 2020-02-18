Sillah, Abdoul Malick

SUN PRAIRIE - Abdoul Malick Sillah, age 16, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Burial will follow at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Malick Sillah Family Fundraiser on The Caring Bridge.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
