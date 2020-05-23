Sigel, John Montgomery

I want to give thanks and gratitude to the following; to the women in my life of whom I have very fond memories, especially Judy Jensen with whom I spent 6 years and with whom I hitchhiked across the Sahara Desert; to all my clients, especially those who did not call me in the middle of the night-I hope I gave good service; to all my friends over the years, especially Jack and Judy Vernon; to Ivy Garlynd for the cheesecakes; to the dogs in my life who provided such loyalty and companionship.; to my many pairs of running shoes that helped me compete at a high level in competitive road racing; to my Trek 1400 bike that provided lovely rides and great workouts. To my little Honda Civic, the best car I ever had; to my various BMW motorcycles and all my adventures riding them; to Zen meditation and the personal journals that I began keeping at the age of 18 that gave me such insight and peace of mind; to the Oleson farm near Palmyra, where I lived for 11 years, the birthplace of both of my daughters and the best house I ever lived in; to Bob Dylan, the poet of my generation; to the Grateful Dead, by far the best concert band ever; to the Boundarywaters Wilderness Canoe Area, which provided such beauty and challenge, especially my many solo trips; to Madison, Wis., a special place to live; to the Pittsburgh Steelers and all their great seasons; to Amy Margulies, the mother of my children; and more than all of the preceding combined, to my 2 daughters Sasha Katharine Sigel born 1991 and Anika Norris Sigel born in 1996. They redefined for me the meaning of love; they were such wonderful daughters; I am blessed to have had them in my life. I am so proud of them; I could not have asked for better daughters. Beginning in 1991, Sasha and then Anika defined my world.