Sies, Janice E.

BELLEVILLE/DAYTON — Janice E. Sies, age 82, a longtime resident of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on August 3, 1937, the daughter of Johnnie and Jeanette (Komplin) Anderson. Janice grew up in the Town of Perry and attended Mt. Horeb Schools. She met her future husband, Roland Sies, at a traveling Brooks Show, they were united in marriage on Nov. 6, 1954. Janice and Roland loved dancing at Club 18 and they spent 62 years together until Roland's passing in 2016. She enjoyed music, especially “The Boys” and Mollie B. Janice was a homemaker and mother who loved her family of nine children, 22 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, and always said good bye with wonder drops and a hug.