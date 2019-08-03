MONONA - Rose Marie "Rodie" (Yanz) Siebert, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, due to a long standing asthmatic pulmonary disease; at Heritage Senior Living, Monona, under the wonderful care of their staff and Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on October 3, 1931, in Beaver Dam, to Frank and Lucille (Hupf) Yanz. Rodie was a lifelong learner. At a young age, she was said to have her nose always in a book. She graduated from the Columbus High School in 1949, and was a very proud 1951 graduate of the Columbia County Normal Teacher's College in Columbus. Rodie taught for two years in a one-room country school and later assisted in various schools. She was married to Edward Siebert on October 10, 1953, in Columbus. The couple moved to Madison and built their home in Monona in 1956. As her children grew older, Rodie returned to the work; working first as school secretary for Queen of Apostles and as receptionist for Dental Health Associates. Rodie loved to volunteer, whether it was for Great Books for the Monona Schools or working the Monona voting polls. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she served in many ways and together with her husband taught in-home religious education. Rodie so loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially at Christmas where baking at least seven different kinds of cookies was the norm. In her later years, she gained acceptance into MENSA. Not only did she love learning, she was brilliant at it. She knew she had a gift and shared it. Survivors include her daughters, Sheri (Jim) Smith of Dane and Sue Widen of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Richelle Galle, Jed (Jenn) Smith, Bart (Kelley) Smith, Wyatt Widen and Whitney Widen; four great-grandchildren, Isalyn and Vito Galle, and Lola and Soloman Smith; a sister Carol Nickerson of Columbus; a niece Michelle Larson; god-daughter Janine (Dan) Werry and their children Joshua and Nicholas; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed in 2009; in-laws Ed and Helen Siebert; brothers-in-law Lyle Siebert and Richard Nickerson; nephews Michael Nickerson and Lyle Siebert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 9, 2019, at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Monona. Rev. Chad Droessler will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A special thanks to Nicole of Heritage, for her care of Rodie, and Agrace Hospice case manager Michelle, and caregiver Sue. Online condolences www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Siebert, Rose Marie "Rodie" (Yanz)Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Tommy Bartlett, the relentless water ski show promoter whose name became synonymous with Wisconsin Dells, died early Sunday in Madison at age 84.
Funeral Homes
920-356-1900
Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels! Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels, your one-stop wedding & event center destination! Located in Be…