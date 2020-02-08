Siebert, Arved “Archie”

McFARLAND - Arved “Archie” Siebert, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Archie was born on July 14, 1948 in International Falls, Minn, the son of Bernard and Mary (Plichta) Siebert. He married Marie Shatas on Oct. 19, 1985. Archie enjoyed his ’56 Chevy, listening to Country Western music and sharing good times with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Marie; children, Jenifer (Jamie) Flood and Ryan (Sarah) Siebert; grandchildren, Megan, Katie and Haley Flood, John and Ava Siebert; Godchildren, Paul (Sarah) Peters and Tiesha Mayr; brothers, Donnie Siebert (Betsy Elmer), David (Julie) Siebert and Bob Siebert (Sue Wesenberg); and sister, Nancy Cole (Z). Archie was preceded in death by his parents; step parents, Beverly Siebert and Norman Larson; brothers, Dale Siebert, Bob Larson and Bernie Siebert; in laws, Anthony and Helen Shatas; and sister-in-law, Marge Shatas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb.. 12, 2020, at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at church. Please share your memories of Archie at: www.CressFuneralService.com.