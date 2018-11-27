EVANSVILLE / OREGON—Henry J. “Hank” Sickinger, age 87, of Evansville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, peacefully at his home. He was born on March 20, 1931, in Two Rivers, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Raeck) Sickinger. Henry married Elizabeth “Betty” Seibel on Aug. 23, 1952, in Manitowoc.
He loved to play cards with his family, watch the Badgers, Packers and Brewers, and attend all family sporting events. In his early years, he loved to play horseshoes and pool, and enjoyed bowling in the Oregon leagues. He was a Boy Scout leader and Troop Master to Troop No. 50. Henry served both active and reserves in the U.S. Army for almost 40 years and was a Korean War vet. He was an active member of the VFW, participating in events and parades throughout the years. He worked as a painter for UW-Madison for 31 years.
Henry is survived by his children, Steven (Amy) Sickinger, Barbara (Todd) Schultz, Susan Radke, Roger (Mary) Sickinger, Ronald Sickinger, James Sickinger and Sharon (Rodney) Kleiboer; grandchildren, Marcus (Tracy) Smith, April Sickinger, Jon Kluever, Heather Sickinger, Alexandra (Adam) Bowers, Hayley Smith, Jessica (Brandon) Barnhardt, Jon (Sara) Radke, Dustin Radke, Craig Sickinger, Aaron Temby, Nicholas Temby, Ericka Temby, Carly Temby, Jason Melvin, Justin Steiner, Nicholas Sickinger, Curtis Sickinger, Allyson Sickinger, Nathan Kleiboer and Hannah Kleiboer; son-in-law, Andy Smith; sister, Dorothy Bork; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Mary Beth Smith; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Radke; and sister, Marion Ploeckelmann.
Visitation will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
