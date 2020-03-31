Shunk, Barbara Jean

VERONA - Barbara Jean Shunk, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on Oct. 8, 1938, in Madison Wis., to Laurance and Helen (Ninedorf) Normington. She had four siblings, James (Rita), Priscilla (Ed) Brown, Richard, and Steve (Chris). Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.