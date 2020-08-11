Shumway, Amy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAPLE BLUFF/MADISON - Amy Shumway, a fun-loving mom, wise-cracking friend, and avid bridge player, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 95.

Amy was born in Evanston, Ill., on July 7, 1925, and moved to the Madison area in 1930 living in the Village of Maple Bluff her whole life until moving downtown to Capitol Lakes in 2018.

Amy went to Wisconsin High where she met her future husband Bill Shumway. She attended Smith College in Northampton, Mass. for two years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin where she graduated with a degree in mathematics. When Bill returned from the war they married in Nov. of 1946 and raised a family of five children – which has since expanded to include 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Amy studied computer science at Madison Area Technical College in the 1970s and then went on to work as an accountant in retail stores including Rupert Cornelius, Insignia, and Steve Gerhardt's Sports Center.

Amy loved all games, but her true passion was bridge. She played often at Madison Bridge Club and became a Life Master in the 1980s, meeting a tight circle of like-minded friends while racking up points and playing in many tournaments.