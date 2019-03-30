STOUGHTON - Patricia A. "Pattie" Showers, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home. She was born on April 20, 1954, in Stoughton, daughter to Franklin and Audrey (Jesberger) Showers.
Pattie was a loving and hardworking mother who sacrificed much to provide for her family, always putting others before herself, preferring to give and bring happiness above all else. She loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren grow, always trying to bring out the very best in those around her. She will be forever missed and eternally on the hearts and minds of those she has touched in life.
Pattie is survived by the love of her life, Ken Short; children, Carrie (Perrin) Sanderson and Chad (Danielle) Finder; stepson, Kevin (Libby) Short; and grandchildren, Madelyn and Isaac Finder and Alexa Short. She is further survived by her sisters, Susan (Robert) Levin and Jo Ann (Jerry Lemon) Showers; and her brothers, Michael (Susan) Showers, Mark Showers, Marvin (Sherri) Showers and Mitchell (Mary) Showers.
Private family services will be held to remember her and celebrate her life. The family asks that donations be made to the American Red Cross in lieu of flowers.
