STOUGHTON - Mark E. Showers, 60, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes. He was an accountant for many years. He loved cooking, musky fishing, and watching various wildlife around his home.
He is survived by daughters, Mariah (John) Richards, and Katee Lyn (Mike Guertin) Showers; sisters, Susan (Robert) Levin, Jo Ann (Jerry Lemon) Showers; brothers, Michael (Susan), Marvin (Sherri) and Mitchell (Mary) Showers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Audrey (Jesberger) Showers; and sister, Patricia (Ken Short) Showers.
Special thank you to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Agrace Hospice.