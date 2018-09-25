SAUK CITY—Mary Ann (Hellenbrand) Shower, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1926, to the late Anton and Kathrina (Ziegler) Hellenbrand. On Sept. 12, 1946, she married Robert James Shower, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton, and together they raised six children. Following her marriage, she was a faithful lifetime member of St. Aloysius Church.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Robert (Joyce), Barbara (Victor), Larry (Vicky), Bev (Steve), Diane (Jim), and Mary (Tim); 13 grandchildren, Jodi, Brigitte, Marty (deceased), Genevieve, Neil, Bethany, Zachary, Nathan, Daniel, Seth, Roberta, Paul and Rebecca; along with 18 great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly; her brother, Delmer (Marion) Hellenbrand; her sister, Theresa Kalscheuer; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Hellenbrand. In addition to her parents; husband and grandson; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leander(Verena), Wilfred, Harold, Albert (Ruth), Theodore (Elaine), Agatha (Joseph), Leona (Art); brother-in-law, Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Susan; and father and mother-in-law, Johanna and Benjamin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. ALOYSIUS CHURCH, 115 Madison Street, Sauk City, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Lunch and fellowship after the burial at ST. ALOYSIUS SCHOOL.
Education of the young was extremely important to Mom. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius School Tuition Fund.
The family wishes to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to The Pines Assisted Living, Sauk Prairie EMS, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital and Hooverson Funeral Home for the exceptional and compassionate care shown to their mom, especially during the last month.
Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma... Rest in Peace. We love you and will miss your love, wisdom and cinnamon rolls!