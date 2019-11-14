SUN PRAIRIE - Kent Lee Shortreed, age 54, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by his family. Kent was born on July 9, 1965, in Portage, the son of Gary and Lorna (Schmidt) Shortreed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.