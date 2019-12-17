Short, Jane M.

MADISON - Jane Arlene Malinsky (Nystrom) (Heisig) Short, age 72, of Madison, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with her family by her side. Jane was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015 and fought the disease with a strength and courage that was both inspiring and characteristic of how she lived.

Jane spent her life caring for and giving to others. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and physical therapist, Jane never hesitated to give of herself in support of someone else. She was one of those rare individuals who did for others out of compassion and genuine goodness; she never expected gratitude.

Jane loved spending time outside in her gardens or at Fish Court. She and John enjoyed traveling together and made several trips "across the pond" in the past few years. Jane also loved her time with her children and grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her husband, John Short; son, Tanner (Allison) Nystrom; daughter, Erikke (Trevor) Nystrom-Grothaus; granddaughters, Anikke, Maren, and Isadora Grothaus; sister, Karen Malinsky (Jerome Mercer); brother, Bill Malinsky; and many dear cousins, family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Genevieve and William Malinsky; husband, Terry Nystrom; and husband, James Heisig.

All are welcome as we celebrate Jane’s life at BURROWS PARK, 25 Burrows Rd., Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Jane's name to the Sauk County Humane Society. The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace and UW Carbone Center for their support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420